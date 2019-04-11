|
|
of Wilmington WILMINGTON Ira Thomas "Tom" Pote, age 71, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington on April 7, 2019.
Tom was born on March 4, 1948, in Lynchburg, Virginia; he was the cherished only son to Ira and Dorothy Pote. Tom moved to Wilmington, Massachusetts as a young boy where he was raised and educated; he was a graduate of Wilmington High School.
In January of 1967, Tom, enlisted in the United States Army where he served overseas during the Vietnam War. Tom was involved in several training programs to ready him for active duty; he was a recipient of the Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantryman's Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. Tom was released from active duty in January of 1970 and continued to serve the country as an active reservist until 1973.
Following his return from active service, Tom, went on to continue his education and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management from Southern New Hampshire University.
Tom worked for Wilmington Corporation/Hogan Motor Freight as an Operations Manager for many years.
Tom married his "high school sweetheart" Marie Hersom on August 12, 1967 at the First Baptist Church in Wilmington; the couple shared over 51 wonderful years together with their family. Tom's biggest love was his family; he devoted his entire life to Marie, their four children and their eight grandchildren; they were his world.
Throughout his 50-plus years in Wilmington, Tom was involved in many youth organizations. He was a longtime coach in Pop Warner, Youth Hockey and Little League Baseball. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending 25 years on Plum Island with his best friends Butch and Judy Currier, as well as reading and watching sporting events.
Tom will be remembered as a great guy who would do anything for anyone. He truly loved his family, extended family and friends and he will be greatly missed.
Tom was the beloved husband of 51 years to Marie (Hersom) Pote, devoted father of Ira T. "Tom" Pote, Jr. & wife Paula of Wilmington, Erik R. Pote & wife Lisa of Tewksbury, James A. Pote & wife Julie of Hudson and Nancy M. Cassidy & husband Rob of Wilmington. Loving "Papa" of Darrin, Thomas, Brandon, Hayley, Lennox, Teagan, Robbie and Brady. Cherished son of the late Ira H. Jr. and Dorothy J. (Johnson) Pote, dear brother of Sherrill D. L'Esperance & her late husband Earl of Dunellen, FL and Melinda P. Scarlett & her late husband Jon of Smyrna, TN. Brother-in-law of Elaine & Stanley Ashdown, Dorothy Pilcher & her late husband John, Nancy Brennick & her late husband Leo, the late Richard Hersom & his wife Francine and the late John Hersom all of Wilmington, and his sister-in-law the late Maureen Duggan. Tom is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
POTE Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service on Saturday, April 13th at 11:00 am, in the Abundant Life Christian Church, 173 Church St., Wilmington, MA. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ira's memory may be made to the Red Sox Foundation/Home Base Program, 4 Jersey St., Boston, MA 02215. [email protected] Arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, MA. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Ira Thomas "Tom" Pote
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 11, 2019