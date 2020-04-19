|
Loving Mother, Grandmother, Aunt
Irene A. Gendreau, 92 years old, died peacefully on April 14, 2020 of natural causes. She was the beloved wife of the late Roger E. Gendreau, with whom she was inseparable for nearly 48 years. Irene and Roger lived in South Lowell, MA, and spent their later years in Derry, then Nashua, NH.
Irene was born in Chelmsford, MA, May 26, 1927, daughter of the late Irene (Collins) McKean and Albert Hedlund.
Irene attended Lowell public schools, worked as a "candy striper" at St. Joseph's Hospital, and later graduated from Lowell High School. In the late 1940's, she lived and worked at a boarding house located in Forge Village-Westford, alongside her sister and mother. She worked for many years as a floral designer in Lowell.
Irene's heart and soul were dedicated to her family. She loved to share her skills in baking, sewing, crocheting, crafts, and flower arranging with her grandchildren. She was well known for her seamstress abilities that included elaborate costumes, gowns and even wedding dresses. A talented cake designer many years before the trade became popular, Irene's floral designs were beautiful, unique, delicate and intricate, reflecting her personality.
Irene will be dearly missed by her sons David Millette and partner Donna Stecchi of Nashua, NH, Steven Millette and wife Donna of Chester, NH, and daughter, Dianne Lippoldt and husband Lynn of Colorado. Grandchildren, Jennifer McManus and husband Shawn of Texas, Tony Millette and wife Tasha of Alabama, Deana Manning and husband John of Bedford, NH, and Kayla Wholey and husband Michael of Chelmsford, MA. Great-grandchildren, Kyleigh Manning, Brayden Manning, and Blake Millette. She was aunt and great aunt to many special nieces & nephews. Irene was the mother of late Ramy and Donn Millette, and sister of late Shirley Hartley and Robert Hedlund.
SERVICES
Irene's memorial service and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Friends who wish may make donations in her name to the American Brain Tumor Association at: www.abta.org. Arrangements entrusted to the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Irene's Life Tribute at: www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 19, 2020