Irene Benoit


1946 - 2019
Irene Benoit Obituary
of Lowell

LOWELL

Mrs. Irene (Philbrook) Benoit, 73, loving wife, mother, grandmother and life-long resident of Lowell, died Friday evening, Aug.31, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was married to Ronald L. Benoit, with whom she celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary on May 19th.

She was born in Lowell, on Aug. 2, 1946, daughter of the late Harold and Amelia (Davigon) Philbrook. She graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1965.

Irene retired from GES and previously worked at Kohl's, Honeywell and Mass Com.

She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandson.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her son, Jeffrey Benoit and his wife Tracy of Litchfield, NH, a grandson, Trevor Benoit, mother–in-law, Dorothy Benoit of Chelmsford, a sister-in-law, Gail Curran and her husband Michael of Chelmsford, siblings, Harold Philbrook and his wife Janice of Harison, ME, Phyllis Lawlor of Dracut, MA, Jean and her husband Leo Young of Lowell, MA, Susan Philbrook of Lowell as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Ann Dumas and Diane Philbrook.

Benoit

A private graveside service was held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Tewksbury. Memorials may be made in her name to the , Attn: Donation Dept. 51, Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 or at www.shrinershq.org/hospitals/boston. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 7, 2019
