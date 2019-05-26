|
formerly of Chelmsford CHELMSFORD Irene C. (Caouette) Oczkowski, of New Hampshire, formerly of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Joseph C. Oczkowski with whom she shared 52 years of marriage.
She was born in Athol, MA, on October 11, 1944, and was a daughter of the late Charles and Rita (Mallet) Caouette.
Irene was raised in Athol and was a graduate of Athol High School. After high school, she worked at Sears Roebuck in Athol until her marriage to Joseph. She and her husband then settled in Chelmsford to raise their family. For over twenty years, Irene worked for Purity Supreme and then various clerical positions for the Town of Chelmsford until her retirement 13 years ago. Irene was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and enjoyed the games in her spare time. Most of all she cherished time spent with her family.
In addition to her loving husband, Irene leaves her sons; Joseph C., Jr. and his wife Leslie of Waltham, and James and his wife Paula of Nashua, NH, and her brothers; Richard Caouette and his wife Doris of Petersham, MA, and Roger Caouette of Northampton, MA and his partner Joe Fiore. Irene also leaves many cousins, nieces, nephews, and her beloved dog Katie. Oczkowski A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 29, at 11:00 am, at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., CHELMSFORD. KINDLY MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment to follow at Pine Ridge Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. Donations may be made in Irene's name to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or or to Compassus Healthcare Hospice and Palliative Care of NH, at compassus.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 26, 2019