longtime resident of Wilmington
Mrs. Irene E. Conlin, a Wilmington resident for nearly sixty years passed away peacefully, December 23, 2019. She was 98 years of age. Irene was the beloved wife of the late Edward X. Conlin. Born in New York City she was one of twelve children of the late Ralph and Maria (Borelli) Della Paolera.
Irene was raised and educated in Somerville. She settled in Wilmington almost sixty years ago and has been a resident ever since. She worked for several years with the Raytheon Corp. and later worked for many years as a manager and host of the former Branding Iron Restaurant of Tewksbury. She was an active parishioner of St. Dorothy Church where she volunteered and taught CCD and was a member of the church choir. She was also active at the Wilmington Senior Center for a period of time. Throughout her life, Irene loved listening to music, traveling and especially loved to travel to Rome to visit family.
Irene was the devoted mother of Jack Conlin of Lowell, Jane Payne of Hudson, NH, the late Patricia Brown and Christine Valliere. She was the loving grandmother of Michael Conlin and his wife Danielle, Katelyn Zambroski and her husband Brandon, Alex and Daniel Payne, Cindy Brown, Christine Law, Tiffany Brown, Jeffrey Valliere and his wife Monika, and Stephen Valliere. Loving great grandmother of Derek and Caroline Law, Amanda Brown, Autumn and Nolan Conlin, Calvin and Wyatt Zambroski. Sister of the late Egle Rossi, Eleanora Begley, William Paolera, John, Peter and Anthony Della Paolera, Margaret Thomas, Michael Della Paolera, Rose Carbonetti, George and Benito Della Paolera. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral from the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 374 Main St., WILMINGTON, Monday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass celebrated in St. Dorothy Church, Main St., Wilmington at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting will be held on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Irene's memory to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net.
