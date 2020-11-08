Irene E. (O'Hara) Flynn passed away on November 5, 2020 in Peabody, MA following a brief illness. Irene was born on December 6, 1925 to John J. and Edna O'Hara in Lowell, MA.
Irene grew up in Lowell and attended St. Patrick's High School. She was the eldest of four siblings-and worked-at an early age-at her father's variety store.
She was the wife of William E. Flynn who passed away in 2007 and with whom she enjoyed more than 60 years of marriage. Irene and Bill lived in Lowell, MA and moved to Chelmsford in 1968. Irene was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed baking and cooking for her family and friends.
In later years, Bill and Irene spent much time touring New England in their classic cars while meeting new friends in car clubs including the Yankee lngenuiT's and the Klaxon Clubs. They also participated in several national tours riding in a rebuilt model A Ford and a classic 1965 Cadillac.
Irene is survived by her daughter Kathleen and husband Timothy Darsney of Nashua, NH and a son, Bob and his wife Meredith of Dracut, two grandsons, Adam Wojtas and his wife Shannon of Nashua NH and Jason Wojtas and wife Monica of Florida and a great grandson. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Hayes of Arizona, and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her bother, Leo O'Hara and her sister, Rita Riberdy.
In accordance with her wishes, Funeral Services and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854. For online condolences, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com
. View the online memorial for Irene E. (O'Hara) Flynn