Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
8:00 AM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
Irene F. Lepsevich


1940 - 2019
Irene F. Lepsevich Obituary
Loving Mother, Grandmother and Sister

Billerica

Irene F. Lepsevich, Age 79, wife of the late Edward J. Lepsevich died unexpectedly Sunday at the Lahey Hospital in Burlington.

She was born in Cambridge, February 3, 1940, a daughter of the late Francis and Irene (Mathews) O'Meara and was raised in Arlington before moving to Billerica in 1960.

Mrs. Lepsevich was employed as an Executive Secretary at Sears in Burlington for over 25 years prior to her retirement. She was a communicant of St. Theresa Church in Billerica.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Lepsevich and her boyfriend Donald Champagne of Billerica, Linda Corkum and her husband William of Windham, NH, Diane Dubin and her husband Bradley of N. Hampton, NH and Lee Ann Lepsevich and her fiancé Thomas Mercer of Billerica; her sister, Ruth O'Meara #1 of Waltham, her brother, Stephen O'Meara of Arlington; four grandchildren, Thomas Mercer Jr., Michelle, Jason and Nicholas Dubin and many nieces and nephews.

LEPSEVICH

LEPSEVICH

Her funeral will be held Thursday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 8 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Church at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oak Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Burial in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge.



Published in Lowell Sun on July 16, 2019
