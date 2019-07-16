|
|
Loving Mother, Grandmother and Sister
Billerica
Irene F. Lepsevich, Age 79, wife of the late Edward J. Lepsevich died unexpectedly Sunday at the Lahey Hospital in Burlington.
She was born in Cambridge, February 3, 1940, a daughter of the late Francis and Irene (Mathews) O'Meara and was raised in Arlington before moving to Billerica in 1960.
Mrs. Lepsevich was employed as an Executive Secretary at Sears in Burlington for over 25 years prior to her retirement. She was a communicant of St. Theresa Church in Billerica.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan Lepsevich and her boyfriend Donald Champagne of Billerica, Linda Corkum and her husband William of Windham, NH, Diane Dubin and her husband Bradley of N. Hampton, NH and Lee Ann Lepsevich and her fiancé Thomas Mercer of Billerica; her sister, Ruth O'Meara #1 of Waltham, her brother, Stephen O'Meara of Arlington; four grandchildren, Thomas Mercer Jr., Michelle, Jason and Nicholas Dubin and many nieces and nephews.
LEPSEVICH
Her funeral will be held Thursday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 8 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Church at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oak Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Burial in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
View the online memorial for Irene F. Lepsevich
Published in Lowell Sun on July 16, 2019