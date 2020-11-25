1/2
Irene H. Lagasse
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lowell

Mrs. Irene H. (Langlais) Lagasse, age 76, a resident of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, November 23, 2020, at her home. She was the widow of the late Robert L. Lagasse Sr.

Born in Lowell, on January 6, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Leon "Leo" J.B. and Rita M. (Ayotte) Langlais.

Irene was a graduate of St. Peter's School and Notre Dame Academy. She was a parishioner of the former Ste Jeanne d'Arc church and the Parish of Saint Rita.

Prior to her retirement, she had worked at the former Wang Laboratories and as a bank teller for Lowell Five in Dracut.

She enjoyed square dancing, reading and listening to country and gospel music especially songs by Elvis, Kenny Rogers and the Gaither Brothers.

She is survived by two daughters and two sons-in-law, Rachelle L. and Gregory Vogel of Stow, MA and Diane I. (Hudzik) and Joseph LaPorte of Lowell; three sons and a daughter-in-law, Philip J. Lagasse and his wife, Lissa of Lowell, Michael R. Lagasse of Lowell, and Robert L. Lagasse, Jr. and his significant other Mary Goodnow of Hudson; eleven grandchildren, Christopher Vogel and his wife Chelsea, Erica Vogel, Rebecca (Hudzik) Aubuchont, Noah Hudzik, Jacob Hudzik, Ethan Hudzik, Genesis Hudzik, Luke Hudzik, Amanda Lagasse, Joshua Piche and Michelle Estrada and her husband Jose; and three great-grandchildren, Gray Vogel, Angellise Estrada and Arianna Estrada; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Gabrielle P. and Paul H. Monette of South Dakota, Janet C. Langlais of Lowell and MarieAnne and Roger P. St. Arnaud of Dracut; a brother and sister-in-law, Leo J. and Patricia Langlais Jr. of Lowell; several nieces and nephews and her caregiver, Joan Soriz.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Friday, Nov. 27, at 10 o'clock at the Parish of Saint Rita, 158 Mammoth Rd., Lowell. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. To ensure everyone's safety, those attending the Funeral Mass will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Parish of Saint Rita Church, 158 Mammoth Rd., Lowell, MA 01854 or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For online condolences please visit, tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Irene H. Lagasse


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Parish of Saint Rita
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
(978) 419-4954
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 24, 2020
Mom, you will be so missed. The house is already empty without you. We has our differences but I love you so much. Be in peace and square dance with dad. Give him a kiss and a hug from me. I kept my promise. Thank you for being the mom I never really had.
Lissa Lagasse
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved