Mrs. Irene H. (Langlais) Lagasse, age 76, a resident of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, November 23, 2020, at her home. She was the widow of the late Robert L. Lagasse Sr.
Born in Lowell, on January 6, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Leon "Leo" J.B. and Rita M. (Ayotte) Langlais.
Irene was a graduate of St. Peter's School and Notre Dame Academy. She was a parishioner of the former Ste Jeanne d'Arc church and the Parish of Saint Rita.
Prior to her retirement, she had worked at the former Wang Laboratories and as a bank teller for Lowell Five in Dracut.
She enjoyed square dancing, reading and listening to country and gospel music especially songs by Elvis, Kenny Rogers and the Gaither Brothers.
She is survived by two daughters and two sons-in-law, Rachelle L. and Gregory Vogel of Stow, MA and Diane I. (Hudzik) and Joseph LaPorte of Lowell; three sons and a daughter-in-law, Philip J. Lagasse and his wife, Lissa of Lowell, Michael R. Lagasse of Lowell, and Robert L. Lagasse, Jr. and his significant other Mary Goodnow of Hudson; eleven grandchildren, Christopher Vogel and his wife Chelsea, Erica Vogel, Rebecca (Hudzik) Aubuchont, Noah Hudzik, Jacob Hudzik, Ethan Hudzik, Genesis Hudzik, Luke Hudzik, Amanda Lagasse, Joshua Piche and Michelle Estrada and her husband Jose; and three great-grandchildren, Gray Vogel, Angellise Estrada and Arianna Estrada; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Gabrielle P. and Paul H. Monette of South Dakota, Janet C. Langlais of Lowell and MarieAnne and Roger P. St. Arnaud of Dracut; a brother and sister-in-law, Leo J. and Patricia Langlais Jr. of Lowell; several nieces and nephews and her caregiver, Joan Soriz.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Friday, Nov. 27, at 10 o'clock at the Parish of Saint Rita, 158 Mammoth Rd., Lowell. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. To ensure everyone's safety, those attending the Funeral Mass will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Parish of Saint Rita Church, 158 Mammoth Rd., Lowell, MA 01854 or the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
