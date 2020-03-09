|
Communicant of Holy
Trinity Polish Church
TEWKSBURY
Irene J. (Karwoski) Golembeski, age 103, a resident of Tewksbury for over 20 years, passed away at Care One of Wilmington on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of Theodore Golembeski, who passed away in 1999.
Born in Everett on August 27, 1916, she was the daughter of the late Felix Karwoski and the late Jozefa (Walkuska) Karwoski.
Irene was raised in Chelsea, attended St. Stanislaus Parochial School, and graduated from Chelsea High School in 1934.
Prior to her retirement, she worked as a secretary in the Insurance Industry.
Irene resided in Everett until moving to Tewksbury.
She was a longtime member and supporter of the Holy Trinity Polish Church in Lowell, and was a member of the Holy Trinity Senior Citizens Club.
Irene enjoyed knitting, traveling to Canada, and vacationing at Moose Pond in Denmark, Maine.
Family members include, Barbara A. O'Connell and her husband Brian Carroll of Tewksbury, John F. Lawless, Jr. and his wife Barbara of Tewksbury, Gregory P. Lawless and his wife Helen of Melrose, Michael V. Lawless and his fiancée Chandelle Moreschi of Bradford, Marcia Golembeski of Dover, NH, Richard Golembeski of Acton; also many extended family members.
Irene was the sister of the late Jeanette Lawless, Felix and Vincent Karwoski.
GOLEMBESKI
Irene J. (Karwoski) Golembeski. Calling hours are Tuesday, March 10, from 4-7 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Her funeral procession will begin on Wednesday, March 11 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Polish Church, 340 High St., Lowell. Services will conclude at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Holy Trinity Polish Church, 340 High St., Lowell, MA 01852. www.farmeranddee.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 9, 2020