Irene Josephine (Tarrant) Morris passed away peacefully at age 95 on June 2, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at home. Born on Feb. 5, 1925, in Lowell, Irene was the daughter of Jane (Tole) Tarrant and Edmond Tarrant. She happily lived most of her life in the Belvidere section of Lowell, but for the last dozen years, she lived with her daughter Pamela Becotte, who cared for her, along with Pam's husband, Donald Becotte, at their home in Windham, N.H. Irene was predeceased by her husband, Donald J. Morris, who passed away in 1995. They were married 49 years.
Irene was a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell, and a member of the Society of the Sacred Heart. She graduated from Lowell High School and later attended art school, as she was a talented painter who displayed many of her paintings in her home. She worked for many years at the Internal Revenue Service in Andover, and she was the proud Den Mother of the Lowell Cub Scouts' Troop 38. Even in her final years, she could recite the names of all the boys who had been in her troop. She hosted holidays for large crowds and dazzled her family with her banana fritters and famous Angel Cream Pie. She maintained meticulous gardens in her backyard and took good care to keep her feeders filled and the birds happy. She was beautiful, with bright blue eyes, a big, warm smile, and gorgeous silver-white hair, which she had styled each week into a updo of curls and swirls. She had a wicked sweet tooth. Her favorite foods were squash, corn, green beans, and ice cream, and she enjoyed doing word searches and adult coloring books. But what she loved most was being with her family, including her three children, seven grandchildren, and many great grandchildren, plus several generations of nieces, nephews, and cousins with whom she was in touch. She enjoyed researching her family's history, and she was recently delighted to learn through Ancestry DNA analysis what she had long suspected: She was 100 percent Irish, and very proud of that fact.
She was one of six children, two of whom passed away before she was born. She was also predeceased by her sister, Genevieve (Tarrant) Weafer, who died in 1976; brother, Edward Tarrant, who died in 1973, and her sister ,Virginia (Tarrant) Sullivan, with whom she was nearly inseparable, who died in 2001. She is survived by her three children, son, Donald Morris and his wife, Claire, of Pelham, N.H., son, Robert Morris of Nashua and his former wife, with whom she remained close, Nora Lynch-Morris of Londonderry, N.H.; and daughter, Pamela (Morris) Becotte and her husband, Donald Becotte, of Windham, N.H.; seven grandchildren, Sheila (Becotte) Chiodo of Nashua, N.H., Eileen (Morris) Lingley of Bedford, N.H., Christine Morris of Windham, N.H., Timothy Morris of Manchester, N.H., Justin Becotte of Windham, N.H., Donald Becotte of Derry, N.H., and Emily Morris of Fort Myers, Fla.; and many great-grandchildren.
Services were through the Mahoney Funeral Home in Lowell and were private because of Covid-19 restrictions, but a memorial Mass will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irene's name to the American Cancer Society, as she was a breast cancer survivor. Please visit www.MahoneyFuneralHome.com to send the family any condolences.
Services were through the Mahoney Funeral Home in Lowell and were private because of Covid-19 restrictions, but a memorial Mass will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irene's name to the American Cancer Society, as she was a breast cancer survivor. Please visit www.MahoneyFuneralHome.com to send the family any condolences.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.