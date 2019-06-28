|
|
former longtime resident of Lowell
DRACUT
Irene M. (Ducharme) Fisette, a resident of Dracut and former longtime resident of Lowell died Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ulric J. "Ricky" Fisette, who died in 2004.
She was born in Lowell and was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Clarina (Lagasse) Ducharme. She received her education in Lowell schools.
Irene began her 40 year career as a seamstress at The Bon Marche department store in downtown Lowell and continued on there when became Jordan Marsh prior to retiring.
She was a longtime communicant of the former St. Louis de France Church in Lowell. She was a member of the Walker Rogers VFW Post 662 Ladies Auxiliary in Lowell and the Lowell Senior Center.
Irene enjoyed sewing, traveling, and dancing. However, her greatest joy came from spending time in company of her loving family and friends, especially at holiday celebrations.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Russell W. and Nancy (Lynch) Fisette of Tewksbury; her two daughters and sons-in-law, Gail M. and Denis Morrissette of Dracut and Denise M. and Eugene Bernardi of Tampa, FL; two grandchildren, Angela Fisette-Carroll and her husband Jason Carroll of Ashby and Michelle Fisette of Boston; and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by a brother and six sisters.
Fisette
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Irene's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Sunday from 2:00 until 4:00 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Church in Dracut. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. Those who wish, may make a donation Irene's memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or to the , 209 W Central St., Natick, MA 01760. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 28, 2019