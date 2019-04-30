|
|
of Lowell; 94 LOWELL Irene M. Gacek, age 94, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter F. Gacek Sr.
Born in Lowell, MA on October 8, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Josephine (Szymaszek) Kopec. Irene was a homemaker for most of her life, but in her younger years, she also worked in the Lowell area textile mills and for the Essem Meat and Packing Company of Lawrence. In her free time, Irene enjoyed staying active in the community. She was a member of the Polish American Veterans' Ladies Auxiliary, where she would spend time with her friends and make pierogis. She also enjoyed crocheting and doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles. Above all else though, Irene was dedicated to her family. Whether it was walking the Pheasant Lane Mall with her husband, or spending time with her grandchildren, they were the most important part of her life.
Irene is survived by her three children, Walter F. Gacek Jr. and his wife April of Dana Point, CA, Richard M. Gacek of Valrico, FL, and Philip P. Gacek and his wife Debbie of Dracut, MA, her six grandchildren, Elena, Ethan, Benjamin, Daniel, Elizabeth, and Andrea.
She was predeceased by her two brothers and their wives, Edwin and Julie Kopec, and Marion "Manny" and Gladys Kopec. Gacek Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Thursday, May 2 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Irene's Funeral Service will follow at Holy Trinity Church, 340 High St., Lowell, at 12 p.m. Burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Boston Rd., Lowell. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Irene's honor to the Greater Lowell Polish National Home Association Scholarship Fund, 10 Coburn St., Lowell, MA 01850.
View the online memorial for Irene M. Gacek
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 30, 2019