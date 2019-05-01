Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Trinity Church
340 High St.
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Gacek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene M. Gacek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irene M. Gacek Obituary
Irene M. Gacek of Lowell

LOWELL - Irene M. Gacek, age 94, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital. She is survived by her three children, Walter F. Gacek Jr. and his wife April of Dana Point, CA, Richard M. Gacek of Valrico, FL, and Philip P. Gacek and his wife Debbie of Dracut, MA, her six grandchildren, Elena, Ethan, Benjamin, Daniel, Elizabeth, and Andrea.

Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Thursday, May 2 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Irene's Funeral Mass will follow at Holy Trinity Polish Church, Lowell at 12 p.m. Burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Boston Rd., Lowell. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Irene's honor to the Greater Lowell Polish National Home Association Scholarship Fund, 10 Coburn St., Lowell, MA 01850. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.darcutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now