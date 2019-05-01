|
Irene M. Gacek of Lowell
LOWELL - Irene M. Gacek, age 94, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital. She is survived by her three children, Walter F. Gacek Jr. and his wife April of Dana Point, CA, Richard M. Gacek of Valrico, FL, and Philip P. Gacek and his wife Debbie of Dracut, MA, her six grandchildren, Elena, Ethan, Benjamin, Daniel, Elizabeth, and Andrea.
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Thursday, May 2 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Irene's Funeral Mass will follow at Holy Trinity Polish Church, Lowell at 12 p.m. Burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Boston Rd., Lowell. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Irene's honor to the Greater Lowell Polish National Home Association Scholarship Fund, 10 Coburn St., Lowell, MA 01850. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.darcutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on May 1, 2019