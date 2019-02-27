Lowell Sun Obituaries
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Irene M. Pietrasik
Irene M. (Struzik) Pietrasik 91, of Billerica, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Lahey Hospital in Burlington surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Jan Pietrasik. Devoted mother of John Pietrasik and his wife, Kathleen, of Bedford and Frank Pietrasik and his wife, Jo-Ann of Abington. Loving grandmother of Michael, Timothy, Julie, Emily and Dylan Pietrasik, Lauren Bates, Lindsey Moriarty and three great- grandchildren. Born and raised in South Boston, she lived in Billerica for over 40 years and the past 4 years at Atria Longmeadow in Burlington. Sister of the late Robert Struzik and Mary Weber. Late employee of Jordan Marsh and Macy's credit department.

PIETRASIK - Of Billerica, Feb. 26, Irene M. Pietrasik, Funeral Friday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 8 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Church at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson Foundation at www.parkinson.org. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 27, 2019
