of Dracut
Irene P. McGrath, 74, of Dracut, died Thursday September 12, 2019 at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, MA.
Born in Lynchburg, VA she was the daughter of the late John and Massey McGrath. She attended Billerica High School. She retired in 2010 from SP & R Transportation of Dracut driving special needs students who she cared for deeply. Previously she worked at Vector Electronics and Tau Tron Electronics.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Irene enjoyed playing the organ and listening to music. She also enjoyed travelling to the ocean and spending time with her family.
She was a communicant of St. Margaret of Scotland Church.
Irene is survived by her daughter, Kathleen and her husband Mark Bruno of Westford, MA; a brother Philip McGrath of Lowell; sisters, Jean McGrath of Lowell, and Mary Ellen McGrath of Lowell; two grandchildren, Samantha Roddy, and Anthony Roddy Jr., and many nieces and nephews.
She was the mother of the late Travis Purdon, and sister of the late Paul McGrath, John McGrath, Sharon McGrath, Theresa French and Gail Traywick.
Irene P. McGrath, of Dracut died Sept. 12, 2019. Visiting hours Tuesday 4 to 8 P.M. Funeral Wednesday at 9A.M. from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 10A.M. at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Lowell. Burial in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 14, 2019