Irene R. Finn

Irene R. Finn Obituary
TEWKSBURY – Irene R. (Pelletier) Finn, age 89, a longtime resident of Tewksbury, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Lowell General Hospital after a brief illness. Relatives and Friends will be received on Tuesday morning from 10 to 12 noon at the MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, 308 Pawtucket St., Lowell. Her Funeral Service will take place in the Funeral Home immediately following at 12 noon. Committal Prayers to follow in the Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a donation in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For her complete obituary, online condolences or directions please visit www.martinfuneralhome.net.
Published in Lowell Sun from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
