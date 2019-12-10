|
a longtime resident of Lowell
LOWELL
Irene R. (Beland) Langlois, age 80, a longtime resident of Lowell died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Lowell General Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur V. Langlois, Sr., who died in 2008.
Irene was born in Lowell on January 6, 1939, and was a daughter of the late William and Yvonne (Goyette) Beland. She received her education in Lowell schools and was a graduate of St. Louis Academy. She also attended University of Massachusetts at Lowell.
Prior to having to leave work to care for her husband, Irene was employed for over 25 years as an executive assistant by Raytheon Corp.
She was a parishioner of Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish in Dracut and former parishioner of St. Louis de France Church and Ste. Jeanne d'Arc Church, both in Lowell.
Irene enjoyed crocheting, listening to music, and spending time in rocking chairs. Her greatest joy however, was spending time in the company of her loving family, especially at Lake Shore Park in Gilford, NH, where she spent her summers for the last 50 years and where most of her brothers and sisters have trailers as well. She was most grateful to her nephew Justin Potter and his crew for renovating her trailer this year and making it possible that she could spend her final summer there.
She is survived by her son, Arthur V. Langlois, Jr. of Lowell and his wife Alberta of Hyannis; a daughter, Renee M. McArthur and her husband John of Dracut; three grandchildren, Lorinda M. McArthur of Dracut, Nina M. Langlois and Arthur B. Langlois, both of Hyannis; three brothers, Robert "Bobby" Beland and his companion Rosemarie Dagn Pietromonaco of The Villages, FL, Leo Beland and his wife Denise of Gilford, NH, and William Beland and his wife Janet of The Villages, FL; two sisters, Doris Bechard of Fort Myers, FL and Gloria LeBrecque and her husband Roger of Windham, NH; and many nieces and nephews. She was also the mother of the late Linda Lorraine Langlois.
LANGLOIS
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Irene's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Thursday morning from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM followed by her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:00 AM at Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish in Dracut. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Irene's memory to the , 3 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
