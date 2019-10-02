|
Irene R. (Lagasse) Ricard
Irene R. (Lagasse) Ricard, age 87, a resident of Westford, the loving wife of the late Lionel J.P. Ricard, passed away at her home on September 29, 2019. Relatives and friends will be received on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough. Funeral Friday morning with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, 107 N. Main St., Westford. Committal services will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Westford. Those wishing to attend the Funeral are asked to meet directly at church. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a donation in her memory to the Compassus Hospice, 790 Turnpike St., Suite 202, North Andover, MA 01845 or Massachusetts, One Bulfinch Place, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02114. For her complete obituary, online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 2, 2019