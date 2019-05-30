|
|
Irene T. Frechette
of Merrimack; 80
Irene T. Frechette, 80, of Merrimack passed away on Tuesday May 28th. She was born in Lowell, MA daughter of Adrian and Irene Bernier. Prior to retirement Irene worked at Airmar in Milford as an electrical assembler and in her free time she enjoyed sewing, knitting, puzzles, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Irene will be missed and never forgotten by her children Paul Frechette and his wife Sharon of Rutland MA, Ann Haber and her husband Andrew of Brookline MA, John Frechette and his wife Mary of Merrimack, Jane vanHeteren of Bostn MA, a sister Annette Rondeau and her husband Gerry of Hudson, grandchildren Claire, Olivia, Annika, Benjamin, Samuel, Morgan, Kyle, Daan, and many nieces and nephews. She is also predeceased by a son Luc Pierre.
A service will take place at 10 AM on Saturday June 1st at St Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford MA. To leave an online condolence please visit www.rivetfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 30, 2019