Loving mother and YaYa, Iris (Eleftherios) Jeffers passed away Wednesday August 5, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston after a courageous battle with liver cancer. Iris was a lifetime resident of Lowell, Massachusetts and a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Lowell.
Iris is survived by her devoted son, Richard F Jeffers Jr. and his wife Jessica of Chelmsford, Massachusetts and her three cherished grandchildren who she called "her kouklas" (Greek word for dolls), Alexandra Catherine, Charlotte Elizabeth and Richard Francis III. Iris also had many loving cousins and lifelong best friends.
Born in Lowell on August 23, 1944, Iris was the daughter to the late Christos and Eva Eleftherios whose families proudly immigrated to the United States from Greece (Olympia and Kalamata). She received her degree from Rivier College in Nashua, New Hampshire before becoming a loyal lifetime Massachusetts state employee within the Department of Mental Health. Iris had many fond memories working for the state at Metropolitan State Hospital in Waltham, Worcester State Hospital and Central Offices in Boston. She also spent many memorable years at her second residence in Wells, Maine from 1975-1990 and was one of her favorite places. Iris' life revolved around her three grandchildren which she spoiled often. The special bond she made with her kouklas will last in their hearts for eternity. Iris loved to travel, cook, decorate, shop till you drop and keep up with the latest gossip. She will be remembered for her positive outlook, fashion sense, feisty spirit, talkative nature, boundless kindness, witty words of wisdom and for always doing for others before even thinking of herself. She touched so many lives with her generous heart and great smile. Words cannot express how much her family and friends will miss her!
Relatives and friends will be received at the M.R.LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St. Lowell on Monday, August 10th from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Her funeral will take place on Tuesday, August 11th at 9:00am at the Funeral Home to be followed by a service at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell at 10:00am. Interment will follow in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, Scott Laurin and M. Richard Laurin.