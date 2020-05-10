Beloved Life Long Lowell Resident
LOWELL
Isabella Charters, 99, a beloved aunt, grandaunt, great-grandaunt, friend, neighbor, and devoted parishioner of St. John's Episcopal Church, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, at Lowell General Hospital.
Isabella was born in Lowell, Oct. 11, 1920 daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Bennett) Charters. She was a lifelong Lowell resident, educated in Lowell schools, having graduated from Lowell High School in 1939. Isabella was very proud of the fact that her graduating class donated the famous Lowell High School clock that is still there today. She was a hard worker and was employed
at Raytheon for 33 years until her retirement.
Isabella is survived by two nephews, John Charters and his wife, Debra of Tyngsboro, and William Charters of Danville, N.H.; and many grand and great-grandnieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late William, John, Joseph and Anna Charters, and the aunt of the late Sharon Charters Folk.
Isabella's family would like to thank the LGH staff, Encompass Rehabilitation and all of the home health care professionals that cared for her the past few months.
A private graveside service was held at Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the St. John's Episcopal Church, 260 Gorham St., Lowell, MA 01852.
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Published in Lowell Sun on May 10, 2020.