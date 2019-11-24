|
Former Judge of the Pelham
Municipal Court
PELHAM, NH
The Honorable J. Albert Lynch of Pelham, New Hampshire, died Monday, November 18, 2019, after a brief illness. Born March 28, 1922 in Lowell, MA, he was the eldest son of Edward J. and Maria Albert Lynch.
Judge Lynch graduated from Keith Academy in Lowell, MA and earned his B.S. from St. Francis Xavier in Nova Scotia, and LLD from Boston College. He served his country during World War II in the U.S. Navy as a medic aboard the USS Salerno Bay.
After graduating from law school, he married the former Mildred E. Sullivan of Lowell, MA, who predeceased him in November 2012. They raised five children on their farm in Pelham, Maryfarm, where they resided for the next sixty-one years. They pursued many hobbies, raising beagles, honey bees and Polled Herefords. He was most proud of his decision to invest in a young, unproven bull, ACE Broker, who went on to become Grand National Champion.
Weekends were always spent with his family, climbing and skiing in the New Hampshire White Mountains. Judge Lynch enjoyed many sports throughout his life, none being more important than his love of skiing. He was an enthusiastic supporter of the UNH Ski Team for many years, sharing his place at his beloved Waterville Valley with the racers. At 70, he revisited his youthful enthusiasm for golf and shot a hole-in-one at the age of 90, at Waterville Valley.
He was an active citizen of Pelham, serving as a charter member of the Pelham Historical Society, chairman of the Pelham Planning Board and Town Counsel. He was very happy to honor his long-time law clerk Joyce Mason by ensuring that her prized photo collection of old Pelham was preserved for future generations at the historical society. He enjoyed a long and close relationship with Pelham Bank and Trust President, Louis Fineman. Together they assisted in acquiring the Mills property for the future benefit of the town.
Judge Lynch was appointed Municipal Court Judge by Governor Lane Dwinnel in 1955. He served the Town of Pelham in that capacity for thirty-seven years, enjoying his weekly court nights immensely. At his 1992 retirement, he was distinguished as the longest sitting judge in New Hampshire history. Gov. Dwinnel wrote, "your appointment set the tone for those that followed in terms of competence integrity, public confidence and fairness." In the 1990 Pelham Annual Report dedicated to his service, it was said that he "brandished his gavel with common sense, wit, and down on the farm wisdom."
He began his law practice with George Nelson in Milford, NH, eventually partnering as Nelson & Lynch in Nashua. Later, he was a founding partner in Winer, Lynch & Pillsbury, in Nashua, where he practiced for many years.
Judge Lynch is survived by his children, J. Albert Lynch Jr., Meredith Tamposi and his son-in-law, Jim Tamposi, Edward Lynch, Dierdre Lynch, David Lynch and grandchildren, Caitlin, Caroline and Jack Tamposi. He is also survived by his brothers, Thomas and Edward Lynch of Princeton, MA, sister-in-law Greta Lynch of Litchfield and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was pre-deceased by his sister Patricia Moylan, his brother Arthur, sisters-in-law Joan Keefe and Joan Lynch.
Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 4 to 8 P.M. Monday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Tuesday morning at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in PELHAM at 10 o'clock. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Pelham Historical Society, c/o Mrs. William Hayes, 9 Pinewood Dr., Pelham, NH 03076. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 24, 2019