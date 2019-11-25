|
The Honorable J. Albert Lynch
of Pelham, NH
On November 18, 2019, The Honorable J. Albert Lynch of Pelham, loving husband of the late Mildred E. (Sullivan) Lynch. Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 4 to 8 P.M. Monday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Tuesday morning at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in PELHAM at 10 o'clock.
E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Pelham Historical Society, c/o Mrs. William Hayes, 9 Pinewood Dr., Pelham, NH 03076. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 25, 2019