Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
(603) 635-3333
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. PATRICK CHURCH
PELHAM, MA
The Honorable J. Albert Lynch

The Honorable J. Albert Lynch

of Pelham, NH

On November 18, 2019, The Honorable J. Albert Lynch of Pelham, loving husband of the late Mildred E. (Sullivan) Lynch. Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 4 to 8 P.M. Monday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Tuesday morning at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in PELHAM at 10 o'clock.

E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Pelham Historical Society, c/o Mrs. William Hayes, 9 Pinewood Dr., Pelham, NH 03076. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 25, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -