Woodsville
J. Alden Wilcox, 96, of South Court Street, died following a period of declining health on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at DHMC, Hanover.
Alden was born in Lowell, MA on November 26, 1923 to George Franklin and Lena Florence (Leclaire) Wilcox. He attended Lowell and Chelmsford schools, receiving his diploma from Chelmsford High School class of 1942, following his military service.
Alden joined the Navy in May 1941. He was promoted to chief petty officer at age 19 and served through December 1946. He began his service on a WWI destroyer converted to high speed mine layer. He traveled from the Arctic circle to New Zealand. He concluded his duties in the amphibious service, participating in 9 invasions beginning in Kiska and concluding in Iwo Jima.
Alden returned to civilian life in late 1946 and to his wife Marion, who he married on July 1, 1945 while on leave and his newborn son Donald. He began his career in the plastics industry with the Bolta Company, a division of General Tire and Rubber. In this industry, he experienced various assignments in sales, technical, and management. He was the plant manager in Lawrence, Ma; Newcomerstown, Ohio; Toledo, Ohio; and Jeanette, Pennsylvania. He was credited with introducing a more active management approach. After over 45 years, he retired to Peterborough, NH and then later moved to Woodsville, NH to be with family.
Alden prided himself on his service to military, family, and God. He was an active church member in every community he resided, serving as a deacon, organist, and choir member. He will be fondly remembered for his Fourth of July pool parties, homemade peach ice cream, and the hand-crafted Noel sign that adorned the chimney on 46 Westford St. forty years after he moved away.
Alden is predeceased by his wife of over 71 years, Marion McKinnon (Pickles) Wilcox. He is survived by Donald E. Wilcox of Chelsea, VT; two grandsons, Russell M. Wilcox and wife Jennifer of Woodsville and Kenneth D. Wilcox of Florida; and great granddaughter Dylan K. Wilcox of Woodsville.
A private graveside ceremony for family will be held on Tuesday, November 10 at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford.
Memorial contributions may be made to the North Haverhill United Methodist Church, PO Box 29, North Haverhill, NH 03774.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for J. Alden Wilcox