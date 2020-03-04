Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. William's Church
1351 Main St., Rte. 38
Tewksbury, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Chapel at St. Mary'sCemetery
90 River Rd
Tewksbury, MA
View Map

J. Daniel Connor II


1942 - 2020
J. Daniel Connor II Obituary
Retired Engineer for Local # 4

International Union of

Operating Engineers

TEWKSBURY

Joseph Daniel Connor, II, age 78, a lifelong resident of Tewksbury, passed away at the Holy Cross Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on Sunday, March 1, 2020, with his family by his side.

He was the beloved husband of Josephine (DiPalma) Connor, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage.

Born in Lawrence on January 13, 1942, he was the son of the late Joseph D. Connor and the late Catherine F. (Kelleher) Connor.

"Danny" was raised in Lowell, attended Lowell Trade High School.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a crane operator for the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 4 for 50 years.

He was a communicant of St. William's Parish in Tewksbury and was a member of Tewksbury Elks.

Dan enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, car shows with his 34 Ford, 25 years in York Beach Maine and time with friends in "little Tewksbury": the Alagon in Fort Lauderdale.

In addition to his wife, Dan is survived by his two daughters, Jeanne Connor-Osborn and her husband R. Scott Osborn and grandson Ian Connor Osborn of Palm City, FL and Dr. Krissie Connor and her husband Paul R. Bunyan and grand-daughter Brooke Bunyan and grandson Paul Gerald Bunyan of Tewksbury.

Dan is also survived by one sister; Patricia Connor Morris and her children, Margaret, Jack and Grace; one brother, Louis A. Connor and his wife Kathryn (Clark) of Dracut and their children Mark, Brian and Stacey Connor.

CONNOR

J. Daniel. Calling hours are Friday March 6 from 4-7 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Funeral procession will begin at the funeral home on Saturday, March 7, at 9 a.m., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 am at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Services will conclude in the Chapel at St. Mary's Cemetery, 90 River Rd., Tewksbury. The family invites you to join them to them at the Long Meadow Golf Club at 165 Havilah St., Lowell, MA immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan's memory may be made to the Linda Peters Scholarship Fund, 940 Main Street #18, Tewksbury, MA 01876.



View the online memorial for J. Daniel Connor, II
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 4, 2020
