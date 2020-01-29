|
|
Lifelong N. Billerica Resident
Billerica – J. David Titterington, Age 77, died unexpectedly Saturday at his home.
He was born in Lowell, July 11, 1942, a son of the late John and Evalyn A. (Gunther) Titterington and was a resident of N. Billerica all of his life. David proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the N. Billerica Baptist Church.
David was employed as a Quality Control Inspector at Wang Labs for many years and later worked at Varian in Lexington before his retirement.
He is survived by his niece, Brenda Hunt of Billerica and her fiancé Rick Stecchi; his nephew, Stephen Hunt and his wife Laura of Billerica and his brother-in-law, Jerry Hunt of Billerica. He was the brother of the late Elizabeth Hunt.
A visitation will be held Thursday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 10-11 a.m. with a service to be held at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial will take place at the Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. Memorial contributions may be made to the N. Billerica Baptist Church, 17 Colson St., N. Billerica, MA 01862. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for J. David Titterington
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 29, 2020