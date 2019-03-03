J. Keenan "Keno" McFedries



STOWE, VERMONT - J. Keenan McFedries, 61, passed away suddenly from a heart attack at his home in Stowe on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was born June 4, 1957 in Lowell, MA, the son of William A. McFedries and Carol A. (Gomes) McFedries.



Keenan was educated in Tewksbury and graduated in 1975 then went on to continue education at Sylvania Technical School, graduating with an associate's degree. After graduating he worked for IBM. He moved from Tewksbury, MA to Stowe in 1993. He worked for a number of years as the Maintenance Supervisor at Topnotch Resort in Stowe and other 4 and 5 Star area resorts. He loved skiing, fishing and was an avid hockey player. He was a great fan of the Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics but most of all he loved riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle.



He is survived and will be deeply missed by his siblings, Bill McFedries and wife, Kathy of Lowell, MA and Carol Ann Roberts of Haverhill, MA; niece and nephews, Amanda McFedries, Bill McFedries, Stephen Doherty, and Christian Doherty; great nieces, Madison McFedries and Lily and great-nephew, Tristan Doherty, aunts, uncles, cousins and his many dear friends from Stowe and Tewksbury. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Joseph Vallee.



A memorial service will be held at 1 PM March 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel, 96 Riverneck Rd in Chelmsford, MA.



Faith Funeral Home is assisting with local arrangements in Vermont. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 3, 2019