Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME
24 Worthen St.
CHELMSFORD, MA
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME
24 Worthen St.
CHELMSFORD, MA
Jack F. Proverb Obituary
Chelmsford

Jack F. Proverb, 88, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away at Lowell General Hospital on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Lois (Gagnon) Proverb for 41 years. Born in Flushing, NY, he was born on July 24, 1931 and was a son of the late Lester F. and Gladys (Roberts) Proverb. Jack proudly served in the U.S. Army having served during the Korean War. As a child, Jack's family moved to Holbrook, MA and then to Chelsea. Prior to his retirement, Jack was employed as a commercial printer for several large companies in Boston. He enjoyed reading, hiking and helping family and friends with their projects. In addition to his loving wife, Jack is survived by his daughter, Eileen Stephenson and her husband Art of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, four grandchildren; Kathleen Boucher and her husband Kevin, Jack Proverb, Chad Stephenson and his wife Andrea, Madison Stephenson and six great-grandchildren; Devlin, Rylee, Riley, Piper, Griffin and Hunter and many nieces and nephews. He was sadly predeceased by his son, Thomas J. Proverb, granddaughter, Brittany Baughman, and his siblings; Lester F. Proverb, William A. Proverb, Richard Proverb, Mary Proverb, Jean Kerrins, Barbara Paone and Gertrude Coviello.

Proverb

Visiting hours Friday 4-7 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Service on Saturday at 11 am at the Funeral Home followed by interment in Pine Ridge Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. Memorial donations may be made to the , ATTN: Memorials, 1661 Worcester Rd., Framingham, MA 01701 or Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. For complete obituary and online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 1, 2019
