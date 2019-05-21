|
P.E.R. Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks; 72 TEWKSBURY John James "Jack" Whitman, age 72, a well known member of the community, especially known for his great humor and wit, died unexpectedly on Thursday, May 16, at Lowell General, after a courageous, decades long, battle with diabetes. He was beloved husband and "best friend" of Ellen C. (Doucette) Whitman, with whom he had joyfully celebrated a fifty-first wedding anniversary this past February 10th.
He was born in Medford in August 1946, one of four children of the late John J. and Catherine (Dillon) Whitman, and raised in Tewksbury. Jack worked in sales, and retired as the New England Sales Manager for Sunshine Biscuit Company.
Jack was a faithful member of the Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks Lodge, and worked his way through the chairs to serve as Exalted Ruler of the Lodge in 1976. He loved the Red Sox, the Bruins, and the Pat's. But Jack will be best remembered for his incredible sense of humor. He loved a good joke. He delighted in sharing them with a catalogue quality recall of great jokes, stories and one-liners. "Pulling your leg," was Jack's forte, and nobody walked away from a conversation with Jack without a smile.
Besides his wife, he leaves three beloved children, Jeffrey Whitman and his wife Lynnette (Blanchard) of Westford, David Jon "D.J." Whitman and his wife Sherrie (Fairbanks) of Middleton, and Allyson Armstrong and her husband Chris of Tewksbury; eight adored grandchildren, Jasmine Whitman of Newfield, NH, Jack Whitman of Westford, James Whitman and Ava Whitman of Middleton, Kaylie, Riley, Cassie and Cara Armstrong of Tewksbury; two devoted sisters, Lois Sheehan and her husband Richard and June Fowler and her husband Robert all of Tewksbury; his sister-in-law Pauline (Doucette) Barry and husband Connie of Chelmsford; his brother-in-law Arthur Doucette and wife Deborah of Panama City Beach, Florida; brother-in-law Dana Doucette and wife Debbie of Methuen; his lifelong friend, Jack Canty of Rye, NH; numerous nieces and nephews. Jack was predeceased by his sister, the late Arline Whitman. WHITMAN Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday, May 25, from 12:00 Noon until 1:30 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts., (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Foundation, 260 Cochituate Rd., Ste. 200, Framingham, MA 01701 are encouraged. visit; tewksburyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 21, 2019