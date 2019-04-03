Lowell Sun Obituaries
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
96 Riverneck Road
Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Jacob D. Scott Obituary
of Hudson, NH; 44 HUDSON, NH Jacob D. Scott, age 44, a resident of Hudson, NH died unexpectedly Sunday, March 31, 2019.

He was born in Lowell on April 3,1974, and was a son of Yvette J. (Thibault) Scott of Hudson and the late Ralph E. Scott. He attended Hudson schools.

Jacob worked for many years as an Iron Worker and was a proud member of Iron Workers Local 7 in Boston.

In his free time, he enjoyed playing guitar, writing music,and playing golf.

In addition to his mother, Jacob is survived by his brother, Jonathan Scott of Hudson; his sister, Jennifer Scott and his nephew, Keyan Scott, both of N. Chelmsford; his girlfriend, Belinda Bulas and her daughter, Elise of Beverly; his aunt and uncle, Jeanne Dupuis-Arsenault and William Arsenault of Pepperell; and several cousins. He was also the grandson of the late Pauline Thibault. SCOTT Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jacob's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Thursday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. His Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11:30 AM at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jacob's memory to the Washburn House, 1183 Main St, Worcester, MA 01603.

For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 3, 2019
