Jacob R. Balkan

Beloved Son, Brother,



Nephew And Cousin



BILLERICA - Jacob R. Balkan, age 23, died unexpectedly Thursday at the Lowell General Hospital.



He was born in Winchester, November 21, 1995, a son of Bethaney Hatch and John Femia of North Billerica and the late Gary W. Balkan. Jacob lived in Billerica his all of his life.



As a young boy, Jacob grew up playing football for Billerica Pop Warner and graduated from Billerica Memorial High School in 2015. He was currently employed at Chipotle in North Billerica.



Besides his parents, Jacob is survived by his siblings, Lilly Balkan of Merrimack, NH, and Champ and Lauren Femia of North Billerica. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.



The Hatch, Balkan and Femia families would like to thank all friends and family for their love and support through this difficult time.



BALKAN - Of Billerica, March 21, Jacob R. Balkan, Visiting hours will be held Sunday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 1-4 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Bubba Goodwin Memorial Scholarship, c/o Billerica Scholarship Foundation, 365 Boston Rd., Billerica, MA 01821. Funeral arrangements will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary