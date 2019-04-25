|
|
lifelong resident of Pepperell Jacqueline A. (Mayou) Hewitt died at her home on April 23, 2019 after a brief illness surrounded by her family and beloved cat, Missy. She was born in Pepperell on July 18, 1932 daughter of the late Albert F. and Velma (Taylor) Mayou. She was the loving wife of the late Ray H. Garland and George A. Hewitt. Mrs. Hewitt was a lifelong resident of Pepperell, a graduate of the former Pepperell High School.
Mrs. Hewitt took great care and pride in making her house a home. While she relished in her role as a homemaker, Mrs. Hewitt was happiest with a rake and trowel in hand. A discerning gardener, she could always be seen manicuring her lawn, and enjoyed mowing with her garden tractor until her health prohibited her from doing so. Her children will remember her as a dedicated and loving mother, who will truly be missed.
She is survived by her children Debbie L. Fullington of Sierra Vista, AZ and Ronald L. Garland of Chambersburg, PA and her granddaughter Terrisa, with whom she shared a special relationship. She is also survived by five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren and her beloved cat Missy, as well as many wonderful and friendly neighbors. She was predeceased by her son, Everett D. Garland, who died in 1974. HEWITT Jacqueline A. (Mayou), a lifelong resident of Pepperell. April 23, 2019. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to the Nashua Humane Society, 24 Ferry Rd., Nashua NH or at www.hsfn.org. To share a memory or to offer a condolence, please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 25, 2019