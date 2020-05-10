Lowell
It is with great sadness that the family of Jacqueline A. (Savard) Page announces her peaceful passing on Monday, May 4th at the age of 83 surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness. A lifelong Lowellian Jackie was born on October 27, 1936 to her beloved parents the late Albert and Evelyn (Lamoureux) Savard, she was one of three children. Always the life of the party, Jackie brightened everyone's day with her lovely smile and humor, regularly singing and tapping her foot when she listened to music she loved. Her unmistakable soprano laughter could light up the night sky.
Raised in Lowell, Jackie enjoyed an upbringing surrounded by her large French-Canadian family who all lived in the same Highlands neighborhoods. In her youth, she hung out with her friends at Domisics Drugstore and Sweetland Gardens and spent countless fun-filled summers with her family at the Adrian Cottages in Hampton Beach. Jackie attended Notre Dame de Lourdes grammar school, St. Joseph's High School for Girls and was a longtime member of the Notre Dame de Lourdes Parish. One of her favorite teenage jobs was working at Prices Bakery. After her marriage to George Page in 1957, Jackie spent most of her young life raising her three children while working part-time on manufacturing company assembly lines. After her children were grown, she worked full-time at Wang Laboratories where she sat on the "I-Team" providing input on Wang products which she very much enjoyed.
In 1955 a chance encounter at a July 3 rd carnival on the South Common led the beautiful Jackie to meet the love of her life the charming George Page. George was introduced to Jackie by a mutual friend and sparks flew. Jackie complained to her friends later that day that "he never even bought me a hot dog..." unaware that George's Irish mother had cautioned him on the way to the carnival to never buy a hot dog for a stranger. This could have cost him the love affair but still he pursued her. They dated for two years and married on March 2, 1958 recently celebrating their 63 rd wedding anniversary. Frequent guests at the Owl Diner where Jackie worked as a cashier for many years, their photo was featured in the menu promoting their slogan "where family and friends come to meet". Her love for George is without question, and he said that the best thing she ever said to him was "You make every day seem like Christmas". George was forever saying to Jackie, "Thanks for the dance pretty girl!"
A champion lifelong bingo player, she enjoyed playing bingo and cards with her dear friends at Bruyere Gardens. Her love of angels brought her peace and joy, and her love of ladybugs brought her smiles and winnings at bingo. Jackie enjoyed writing short stories which she shared with her family, reading biographies, and watching Turner Classic Movies. She loved the ocean and traveled to her second home in Maine frequently where she spent time watching the harbor seals, going to Portland Sea Dog games, and the Ogunquit Playhouse.
Jackie had a passion for baseball and was the ultimate Red Sox fan never missing a televised game. Her children have several hundred pounds of newspapers, programs and yearbooks which she collected from important games, the playoffs and many World Series. She loved Derek Jeter of the NY Yankees which was never publically discussed for obvious reasons. Jackie and George travelled to see the Red Sox play visiting Camden Yards, the old Yankee stadium, and spring training games in Fort Myers. They attended countless Red Sox home games, both regular season and playoffs, and the 2004 and 2007 World Series games. Her love of baseball and the Red Sox came from her father Albert, a devoted fan, with whom she often watched games frequently playing baseball with him.
Jackie had a beautiful singing voice and recently performed the song "Second Hand Rose" at the D'Youville talent show. Jackie loved musicals and she and George attended countless shows in Boston and on Broadway as they both loved going to New York City. Jackie and her husband attended many performances at the Lowell Auditorium (meeting the tenor Ronan Tynan whom they loved), and at Symphony Hall to hear the Boston Symphony and Boston Pops perform (she was thrilled to meet James Taylor and Keith Lockhart). Jackie and George spent many summers in the Berkshires with her brother Arthur and his wife Fran attending the annual Tanglewood on Parade concerts.
Most of all, Jackie loved and adored her family and spending vacations, holidays and special occasions together. She and George enjoyed traveling frequently to Las Vegas and Florida, as well as on several cruises where they set sail for Canada, Bermuda, Ireland, London, & Paris.
Jackie is survived by her adoring husband George and her three children: her daughter Suzanne of Old Orchard Beach, Maine; her son Stephen and his wife Ann; their son, her grandson Jason Golden and his wife Emily; her great-grandson Nicholas Golden, fiancé Lauren Ross and great-great grandson Kaelan; her great-grandchildren Summer and Ethan Golden all of Milford, NH. Her son David and his wife Marcia of Lowell and her grandson Zachary Page of Watertown. Also her grand-dog Beasley. Her daughters-in-law Ann and Marcia were wonderful daughters to Jackie.
She is also survived by her sister Constance Paré, wife of the late Roger Paré; Frances Savard, wife of her brother the late Arthur Savard; Omer and Pauline Page; Robert and Ann Marie Page and a loving family of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jackie enjoyed the camaraderie of wonderful friends especially at Bruyere Gardens. Her sparkling presence will be forever missed.
The Page Family extends their deepest gratitude to the remarkably skilled, compassionate staff of the Wannalancit Wing at D'Youville who provided love, care and friendship to our Mother.
PAGE – A Celebration of Life for Jacqueline will take place at a fall date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in memory of Jacqueline Page to D'Youville Life & Wellness Community ? the D'Youville Foundation, 981 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA 01854, or donations can be made online by clicking on the "Donate" button at www.dyouville.org. For online condolences, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 10, 2020.