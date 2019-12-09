|
|
…pharmaceutical researcher; 58
LOWELL – "Jackie," died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Newton-Wellesley Center for Alzheimer's Care. She was the beloved life-partner for the past 26 years of Coletta Gabele. She was daughter of Catherine (Zukowski) Budrow of Tewksbury, and the late John Budrow, Jr. and raised in Marshfield, graduated U-Mass Amherst, and worked as a pharmaceutical researcher. Besides Coletta and her mother, she leaves a brother, John Budrow, III and his wife Laurie of Middleton, two sisters, Denise Budrow of Brockton, and Michelle Copponi of St. Petersburg, FL; six nieces and nephews, Alexa, John, Andrew, Nicole, Brittany, and Stevanie.
A Memorial Mass
will be celebrated Saturday, December 14, at 1:00 p.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury, followed by a Celebration of Life gathering. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Budrow and Gabele families. www.tewksburyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jackie's memory may be made to the at http://act.alz.org/goto/Jackie_Budrow.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 9, 2019