Jacqueline Ann "Jackie" Hannon



Jacqueline Ann "Jackie" Hannon passed away at home unexpectedly of natural causes on February 27, 2019 at age 51.



Jackie came to the USA when she was 7 years old from England. She graduated Tewksbury High School and worked many years in the medical field. She recently celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary with her loving husband, James. She enjoyed family vacations at the "Cape of Cod", Niagara Falls and the White Mountains. Jackie loved her family, friends and dogs fiercely and would do anything for anyone, her home was your home.



She is survived by her husband, James Hannon, children Shalagh and Jimmy Hannon of Tewksbury, MA, nephew James Perry, Aunt Rita and Uncle Brendan Maunsell of Methuen MA, as well as, Aunts, Uncles and many cousins here and in Ireland. She was predeceased by her mother, Mary Picanso and her sister, Nicole Murray.



HANNON - Memorial visiting hours Saturday, March 9, from 1:00 until 4:00 in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts., (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER. A Memorial Prayer Service will follow at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations made to LHI/ Sheehan Women's Program, 555 Merrimack Street, Lowell MA 01854 will be appreciated. visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary