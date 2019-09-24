Lowell Sun Obituaries
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
12I Main Street
Pelham, MA
Jacqueline Ann Slater Obituary
of Pelham, NH; 83

Jacqueline Ann "Jackie" Slater, 83, of Pelham, NH passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, MA.

Jackie was born on September 22, 1935 in Lowell, MA to Florence (Hansbury) and Edward Bradley. She grew up in Dracut, attended local schools, and went on to earn her Associates degree. Jackie spent her career working as a medical secretary for various medical practices.

Jackie was an avid sports fan. She loved watching and talking about all sports, she was a faithful Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. Jackie enjoyed reading and spending the winter months in Florida with close friends. She absolutely loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and husband.

Jackie is survived by her husband of 62 years, David J. Slater of Pelham; her children, Debra Rogers of Londonderry and David J. Slater and his wife Cindy of Stratham; her grandchildren, Joseph "Joey" Slater and his wife Amanda, Stephanie Slater and her significant other Craig, and Steven Rogers and his significant other Erica Moore; her sisters Florence "Ginger" Newcomb of Windham and Joyce Powers of Lowell; her nephews, Steven Grenon and his wife Robin, Gerald Grenon and his wife Wendy, Ed Newcomb and his wife Linda and son Jeffrey; as well as several other nieces and nephews.

Slater

There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on September 28th at 11 AM at St. Patrick's Church, 12I Main Street, Pelham, NH 03076.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Jacqueline Slater to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift

Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 24, 2019
