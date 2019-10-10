|
Jacqueline Ares, age 81, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019 at Academy Manor Nursing Home in Andover after a long battle with complications stemming from dialysis.
Born and raised in Lowell, MA on July 10, 1938, she was the only daughter of the late Raymond and Florence (Blais) Hanahan. Jacqueline graduated from St. Joseph's High School, top of her class. She chose to raise her children before becoming a lab supervisor for the former St. Joseph's Hospital in Lowell where she worked for 30 years.
Jacqueline enjoyed reading, the music of Neil Diamond, and being a mother. She enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Bruins, and spending time decorating, puttering and relaxing in her own home. Jacqueline loved her role as mother and grandmother above all other things. Spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren on holidays, family dinners, drives to the seashore for seafood, and summers by the pool were her idea of time best spent.
Jacqueline was no stranger to heartache, and endured the pain of the loss of two sons Steven Ares (2001) and Ronald Dumont (2010) in her lifetime. Her most valuable possessions in this life were her children. She carried the weight of those losses for the remainder of her days.
Surviving Jacqueline are her two children, Karen (Ares) Murphy and her husband Thomas of Lowell, and Rich Ares and his wife Jeannine of North Andover; her four grandchildren, Danica Mendoza and husband Ryan, Zachary Murphy, Wyatt Ares, and Westley Ares; her great-grandson, Niko Mendoza, and many friends and relatives.
A Funeral Mass will be held for Jacqueline on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsboro, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. To leave an online message or condolences, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
