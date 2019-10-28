|
Jacqueline C. (Carignan) Gallant, 89, of Methuen, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Nevins Nursing & Rehabilitation Centre in Methuen. She was the beloved wife of the late Roland B. Gallant.
Born in Lowell on May 31, 1930, she was the daughter of Arthur and Gertrude (Rousseau) Carignan.
Jacqueline was a wise soul with a wonderful sense of humor. She attended St. Jeanne D'Arc and St. Louis School in Lowell and worked as a mender in the Pacific Mills in Lawrence. She was a devoted mother and homemaker, an excellent cook, and a talented seamstress. She enjoyed camping, watching home improvement and cooking shows, and organizing the annual family picnic which allowed her to visit with her large extended family. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a devout Catholic and a long-time member of St. Theresa's Parish in Methuen where she volunteered sewing baptismal bibs and altar corporals and later at St. Francis Parish in Dracut.
Jacqueline will be deeply missed by her 7 children: Denise Feugill and her husband, Richard of Hampton Beach, NH, Michele Gallant of Methuen, Marc Gallant of Dracut, Norman Gallant and his wife, Deanne of Dracut, Ronald Gallant of Dracut, Lise Mc Stravock and her husband, Jack of Punta Gorda, FL, and Nicole O'Connell and her husband, Jim of Lawrence; 9 grandchildren: Melissa, Erin, Jacqueline, Emily, Elise, Brianna, Michael, Patrick, and Tyler; 8 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters: Gloria Desrochers of Cherry Hill, NJ, Esther Tourcotte and her husband, Maurice of Hendersonville, NC, and Judith St. Germain of Rindge, NH; her brother, Gerry Carignan and his wife, Connie of Zephyrhills, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by 2 sisters: Estelle Carignan and Arline Jussaume and 2 brothers: Arthur and Ronnie Carignan.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Jacqueline's life by gathering for her calling hours on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 4 - 8 PM at the Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home, 233 Lawrence Street in Methuen. Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday at St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Road in Dracut. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send an online condolence, please visit www.pollardfuneralhome.com. The Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gallant family.
