Jacqueline E. Kane
1942 - 2020
DRACUT - Jacqueline E. (Dallaire) Kane, age 77, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. 

She was born in Lawrence, MA on October 4, 1942, and was the daughter of the late Fernand and Evelyn (Turcotte) Dallaire.  She received her education in the Dracut school system and was a graduate of Dracut High School. 

Although Jacqueline worked in customer service at various area businesses throughout the years, most of her life was dedicated to tending to the needs of her home and family.   

She was a devout Catholic, who in her free time enjoyed taking walks, gardening, crocheting, knitting, sewing, playing scrabble and her cat "Rocky".  Her greatest joy however, came from time spent in the company of her loving family, especially her adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren.  

Jacqueline is survived by her son, Gerald M. "Jerry" Kane of Dracut; three daughters, Jacqueline M. "Missy" Cormier and her husband Gary of Pelham, NH, Janine M. Norkiewicz and her husband Robert of Belmont, NH, Judith M. "Judy" Montmarquet of Dracut and her son -in-law Daniel Montmarquet of Hudson, NH; seven grandchildren, Albert J. Gagnon, IV and his wife Jessica, Cody M. Gagnon, Holly R. Montmarquet, Andrew K. Norkiewicz, Paige H. Norkiewicz, Jared M. Towne, and Jacob A. Cormier; three great grandchildren, Jenelle Gagnon, Jana Gagnon, and Albert "Joey" Gagnon, V; four brothers, Gerald Dallaire of Pelham, NH, James Dallaire and his wife Joyce of Salem, NH, Gary Dallaire and his wife Julie of Pelham, NH, and Joseph Dallaire of Tyngsboro; three sisters, Joyce Coombs of Pelham, NH, Judith Paquin and her husband John of Dracut, and Gail Rowbotham and her husband Ralph "Robe" of Dracut; and many nieces and nephews.  

She was predeceased by her son; Harold M. "Mark" Kane.

She was also the sister of the late George Dallaire, John Dallaire, and Mary Dallaire.

KANE - It being her wish, services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jacqueline's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice.  Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell.  For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Jackie was a very special young lady. She treated everyone as if they were special. I graduated from Dracut high school with her. So sorry for her family's loss. Remember she loved you all and in her memory let's pass it on.
Norene (Bradbury) Morneau
Friend
July 22, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of Jackie's passing. We attended Dracut High School together and would run into each other quite often during the years. She was always cheerful and friendly each time we saw each other and we would talk to each other a long time every time we met. She loved her children and grandchildren and did not hesitate to speak about them. A truly loving person.
Carole Gillis-Hayes
