Jacqueline (Goins) Ferguson

"Jack", "Queen Jackie", "Capricorn Queen"

Dec 24, 1935 – April 28, 2020



Jackie was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born December 24, 1935 to the late Nellie (Waite) and Robert Ferguson in Everett, Mass. She went to schools in Everett and Revere, MA. When she was 17, she met her ex-husband, Lester Goins, a Sailor from Louisiana. Their travels took them initially to Endicott, New York where her son, Kit, was born. They then ventured down to Louisiana. Jackie met the Lord, her Savior there, while attending Baptist church and teaching Sunday School. Three daughters were born, Kim, Kathy and Kelly.

Following a divorce, Jackie made her way back to New England and raised her four children in Revere where she owned a couple of homes, then Reading, Tyngsboro and eventually landed in Lowell, MA (past 50 years). Jackie worked as an Exotic Dancer in Boston from herlate twenties into her early 40's. She truly was the Queen in her day. You could always hear her saying "There's no people like show people". She then went on to Property Management School where she worked in Lowell for a few years. She was a member of First United Baptist Church, Lowell, MA since moving to Lowell.

Jackie will long be remembered by her giving heart. Always wanted to make sure you were included. Always the life of the party. She would always remember your horoscope sign, not always your name. She was a proud and devoted Mother and Nana and a loyal friend to many. Her life was her daughters.

Always known for her backyard gatherings to many through the years and to her family, all the holiday family traditions and her backless back bends and splits up until age 83. She loved anything turquoise especially her rings. An Elvis fan and collector of anything lighthouses.

She was known as the "Lady of the Lake" as you could always find her at the boat launch at Lake Mascuppic in Tyngsboro. She was in the Lowell Sun as this caption a few times. For close to 40 years, you could find her and extended family camping at Salisbury State Reservation in the summer. She was "Forever Young" truly and always tried to stay up to date with the latest sayings and fads. She will always be our "Queen".

Jackie is predeceased by her Brothers Mickey Lehan, Bob Ferguson and Don Ferguson, Sister/Cousin Lorraine (Waite) Mullins (Gallo-Swaffield), Son Kit Goins and Son-In-Law Gerry Galloway.

Jackie is survived by her lifelong companion Howard Allison of Lowell, daughter Kim and Joe Meyer of Navarre, Florida; Daughter Kathy Galloway of Hudson, NH and Daughter Kelly Gervais of Dracut, MA, Niece (Daughter) Shelly and Guy Sampson of Cocoa, Florida; All her grandchildren: Nick, Kaitie, Danielle, Beau, Jake, Misty, Mindy and Jo-Jo, many Great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Due to current events in our country, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store