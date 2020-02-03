|
|
Loving sister and aunt
DRACUT
Jacqueline "Jackie" M. Garneau, 62, of Dracut died unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Born in Lowell, MA on July 8, 1957, she was a daughter of the late Marie Paul (Marion) Garneau and the late Amedee Garneau.
Jackie was a graduate of Lowell High School, and was employed by BAE Systems as an assembler for many years where she was noted for her dedication and hard work. Prior to that, she worked for Curtis and Wright in Littleton, where she made many good friends at both of her places of employment. In her spare time she enjoyed shopping, taking trips, and visiting family and friends.
She is survived by a sister Denise Jezak and her husband Robert of Pelham, NH, two brothers, Marc Garneau and his wife Nancy of Goffstown, NH and Victor Garneau and Gail Willey of Lowell, her sister-in-law, Ellen Garneau of Garland Maine, eleven nieces, one nephew, and many great nieces and nephews.
Jacqueline was also the sister of the late Normand Garneau.
Garneau
Friends may call at DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, DRACUT on Wednesday February 5, from 11am to 12 noon followed by her Funeral Service at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jackie's memory to: , 501 St. Jude PL. Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
View the online memorial for Jacqueline "Jackie" Garneau
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 3, 2020