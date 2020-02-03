Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Garneau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline "Jackie" Garneau


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline "Jackie" Garneau Obituary
Loving sister and aunt

DRACUT

Jacqueline "Jackie" M. Garneau, 62, of Dracut died unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Born in Lowell, MA on July 8, 1957, she was a daughter of the late Marie Paul (Marion) Garneau and the late Amedee Garneau.

Jackie was a graduate of Lowell High School, and was employed by BAE Systems as an assembler for many years where she was noted for her dedication and hard work. Prior to that, she worked for Curtis and Wright in Littleton, where she made many good friends at both of her places of employment. In her spare time she enjoyed shopping, taking trips, and visiting family and friends.

She is survived by a sister Denise Jezak and her husband Robert of Pelham, NH, two brothers, Marc Garneau and his wife Nancy of Goffstown, NH and Victor Garneau and Gail Willey of Lowell, her sister-in-law, Ellen Garneau of Garland Maine, eleven nieces, one nephew, and many great nieces and nephews.

Jacqueline was also the sister of the late Normand Garneau.

Garneau

Friends may call at DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, DRACUT on Wednesday February 5, from 11am to 12 noon followed by her Funeral Service at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jackie's memory to: , 501 St. Jude PL. Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."



View the online memorial for Jacqueline "Jackie" Garneau
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -