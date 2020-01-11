Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
View Map
Jacqueline L. (Richard) Cohen


1948 - 2020
Jacqueline L. (Richard) Cohen Obituary
Loving Mother, Sister, Aunt

LOWELL

Jacqueline L. "Jacqui" (Richard) Cohen, of Lowell, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in Boston, aged 71 years.

Born in Lynn, MA, September 27, 1948, a daughter of the late Louis and Constance (Gagnon) Richard. She received her education in the Billerica school system and graduated from Billerica High School with the Class of 1966.

After graduation, Jacqueline worked for the Internal Revenue Service in Andover and then, for a short time, at Lowell Shoe before becoming affiliated with the Lowell Sun advertising department, where she wore many hats. She retired in 2008 to care for her father.

An ardent animal advocate and lover, especially of cats, she volunteered at and supported many charities, including the Lowell Humane Society.

Jacqui enjoyed traveling, having recently visited Iceland to view the Northern Lights. Most of her travels were to warm climates with sandy beaches. She also enjoyed music, movies, and cruising the Boulevard.

During her retirement years, she and her former coworkers enjoyed meeting for lunch every Wednesday.

She is survived by her son, Aaron Cohen of Lowell, two brothers; Laurence J. Richard and his wife Kathleen of Ashby, and Ronald L. Richard of Pelham, NH, and a niece, Erin Richard of Ashby.

COHEN

In Boston, January 8, 2020. Jacqueline L. (Richard) Cohen, of Lowell, aged 71 years. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, in the Highlands neighborhood of Lowell, on Sunday from 2 to 6 PM. It being her wish, funeral services and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial donations in her name to the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854, or online at www.lowellhumanesociety.org/donate. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Jacqueline's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 11, 2020
