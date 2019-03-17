Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline McCarthy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline "Jackie" McCarthy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jacqueline "Jackie" McCarthy Obituary
Jacqueline "Jackie" McCarthy
longtime resident of Lowell; 79

LOWELL - Jacqueline "Jackie" McCarthy, age 79, a longtime resident of Lowell died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Willow Manor Nursing Home in Lowell.

She was born in Lowell on September 7, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Paul and Marie (Adams) McCarthy. She attended St. Michael School in Lowell.

Prior to her retirement, Jackie was employed for many years by the former Wang Labs in Lowell.

In her free time, she enjoyed ballroom dancing and bowling.

She was a former communicant of St. Louis Church in Lowell.

Jackie is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Phyllis McCarthy of Dracut; a niece, Joyce Servente of Dracut; a nephew, Scott McCarthy and his wife Cheryl of Tyngsboro; a grandniece, Maya McCarthy; and a grandnephew, Jerrick Servente.

Jackie's family would like to thank the staff of Willow Manor for their care and compassion during her stay there.

It being her wish, services will be private. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jackie's memory to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth St., Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
Download Now