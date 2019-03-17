Jacqueline "Jackie" McCarthy

longtime resident of Lowell; 79



LOWELL - Jacqueline "Jackie" McCarthy, age 79, a longtime resident of Lowell died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Willow Manor Nursing Home in Lowell.



She was born in Lowell on September 7, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Paul and Marie (Adams) McCarthy. She attended St. Michael School in Lowell.



Prior to her retirement, Jackie was employed for many years by the former Wang Labs in Lowell.



In her free time, she enjoyed ballroom dancing and bowling.



She was a former communicant of St. Louis Church in Lowell.



Jackie is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Phyllis McCarthy of Dracut; a niece, Joyce Servente of Dracut; a nephew, Scott McCarthy and his wife Cheryl of Tyngsboro; a grandniece, Maya McCarthy; and a grandnephew, Jerrick Servente.



Jackie's family would like to thank the staff of Willow Manor for their care and compassion during her stay there.



It being her wish, services will be private. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jackie's memory to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth St., Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.