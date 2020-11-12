1/1
Jacqueline Rita "Jackie" (Belmonte) Tempia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
'Jackie'

Tewksbury

Jacqueline Rita 'Jackie' (Belmonte) Tempia, 73, of Tewksbury, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Lawrence General Hospital after a period of declining health. She was the widow of the late John Tempia who died in 1987.

A daughter of the late Joseph Belmonte and the late Helen (Giglio) Belmonte, she was born January 1, 1947, in Boston and was raised and educated in the Medford area. When she fell in love with John, they married and moved to Tewksbury where they raised her family and where she made her home until her death.

For over twenty years, Jackie worked as a payroll specialist at Paychex until her retirement.

Family was her center and she loved spending time with her family. She was also a voracious reader, loved watching movies, and enjoyed cooking and baking.

Her survivors include her daughter, Tracy Taylor and her husband, Arthur, of Dracut; her son, John Tempia of Derry, NH; her grandchildren, Justin, Alyssa, Alanna, and Zachary; her brother, Kenneth Belmonte and his wife, Sandra, of Medford; her sister, Marcia Fazio of Lowell; her God Daughter and niece Kimberly, and her niece Lisa.

While following social distancing guidelines and wearing a mask, you are welcome to attend Her Calling Hours on Friday, November 13, from 4 until 7 p.m. at TEWKSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 1 DEWEY STREET, TEWKSBURY, 978-851-2061. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Tewksbury Cemetery. Please visit TewksburyFuneralHome.com for more information.



View the online memorial for Jacqueline Rita Tempia

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Tewksbury Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved