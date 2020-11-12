'Jackie'
Tewksbury
Jacqueline Rita 'Jackie' (Belmonte) Tempia, 73, of Tewksbury, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Lawrence General Hospital after a period of declining health. She was the widow of the late John Tempia who died in 1987.
A daughter of the late Joseph Belmonte and the late Helen (Giglio) Belmonte, she was born January 1, 1947, in Boston and was raised and educated in the Medford area. When she fell in love with John, they married and moved to Tewksbury where they raised her family and where she made her home until her death.
For over twenty years, Jackie worked as a payroll specialist at Paychex until her retirement.
Family was her center and she loved spending time with her family. She was also a voracious reader, loved watching movies, and enjoyed cooking and baking.
Her survivors include her daughter, Tracy Taylor and her husband, Arthur, of Dracut; her son, John Tempia of Derry, NH; her grandchildren, Justin, Alyssa, Alanna, and Zachary; her brother, Kenneth Belmonte and his wife, Sandra, of Medford; her sister, Marcia Fazio of Lowell; her God Daughter and niece Kimberly, and her niece Lisa.
While following social distancing guidelines and wearing a mask, you are welcome to attend Her Calling Hours on Friday, November 13, from 4 until 7 p.m. at TEWKSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 1 DEWEY STREET, TEWKSBURY, 978-851-2061. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Tewksbury Cemetery. Please visit TewksburyFuneralHome.com
