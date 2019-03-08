Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marchand Funeral Home - Pepperell
16 Pleasant Street
Pepperell, MA 01463
(978) 433-5788
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Chase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Rohr Chase

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jacqueline Rohr Chase Obituary
Jacqueline Rohr Chase
of Hollis, NH, formerly of Pepperell, MA

Jacqueline Rohr Chase, 85. "Ma" as she was affectionately called by family and friends passed away Tuesday, March 5th, at home in Hollis, NH surrounded by loved ones. She was born on February 3, 1934, the daughter of the late John and Bernadine (Schlabach) Rohr. "Ma" an Elkhart, Indiana native, sister to Jean Owens, is pre-deceased by her loving husband Donald E. Chase and Son Donald L.

Ma was a devout lifelong Christian whose faith only strengthened on a trip to Medjurgorje with her dear friend, Kathy McNabb. Ma moved to Pepperell at 18 and married her true love and now leaves behind 40 descendants. Ma was a graduate of Franklin Pierce College and previously worked for Bemis, The Lowell Sun and McNabb Pharmacy before retiring from BAE Systems. Ma also was a CCD teacher, on the Little League Board of Directors and was an accomplished pianist.

She is survived by her children, Cathy and Ronnie Knox, Jeanie and Al Bradbury, Jackie Ann and Don Maki, Sue and The Late Ron Diorio Jr., Kevin Chase Sr. and John and Annmarie Chase. She was also survived by her Grandchildren, Jason, Jeremy, Kelly, Briana, Angela, Nanette, Brad, Scott, Matthew, Ronnie III, Nicole, Kevin, Michael, Allison and Ashley. Ma has 19 great- grandchildren. Ma leaves behind a legacy of love.

HOLLIS, NH - Chase, formerly of Pepperell - Jacqueline Rohr Chase, 85, died March 5, 2019. There are no calling hours. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Parish, worshipping at St. Joseph Church, 28 Tarbell Street, Pepperell, MA. In lieu of flower, memorial contributions may be made to . For online condolences, please visit www.marchandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marchand Funeral Home - Pepperell
Download Now