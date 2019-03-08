Jacqueline Rohr Chase

of Hollis, NH, formerly of Pepperell, MA



Jacqueline Rohr Chase, 85. "Ma" as she was affectionately called by family and friends passed away Tuesday, March 5th, at home in Hollis, NH surrounded by loved ones. She was born on February 3, 1934, the daughter of the late John and Bernadine (Schlabach) Rohr. "Ma" an Elkhart, Indiana native, sister to Jean Owens, is pre-deceased by her loving husband Donald E. Chase and Son Donald L.



Ma was a devout lifelong Christian whose faith only strengthened on a trip to Medjurgorje with her dear friend, Kathy McNabb. Ma moved to Pepperell at 18 and married her true love and now leaves behind 40 descendants. Ma was a graduate of Franklin Pierce College and previously worked for Bemis, The Lowell Sun and McNabb Pharmacy before retiring from BAE Systems. Ma also was a CCD teacher, on the Little League Board of Directors and was an accomplished pianist.



She is survived by her children, Cathy and Ronnie Knox, Jeanie and Al Bradbury, Jackie Ann and Don Maki, Sue and The Late Ron Diorio Jr., Kevin Chase Sr. and John and Annmarie Chase. She was also survived by her Grandchildren, Jason, Jeremy, Kelly, Briana, Angela, Nanette, Brad, Scott, Matthew, Ronnie III, Nicole, Kevin, Michael, Allison and Ashley. Ma has 19 great- grandchildren. Ma leaves behind a legacy of love.



HOLLIS, NH - Chase, formerly of Pepperell - Jacqueline Rohr Chase, 85, died March 5, 2019. There are no calling hours. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Parish, worshipping at St. Joseph Church, 28 Tarbell Street, Pepperell, MA. In lieu of flower, memorial contributions may be made to . For online condolences, please visit www.marchandfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary