Jacqueline Ruth (Grondin) Belleau

of Dracut; 82



DRACUT - Jacqueline Ruth (Grondin) "Jackie" Belleau, 82, passed away, Monday, March 4, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Robert Belleau, with whom she celebrated 61 years of marriage.



Jackie was born at home in Lowell, MA., November 23, 1936, a daughter of the late Albert and Anna (Roy) (Grondin) Lambert. She was educated in the Lowell and she was a graduate of St. Joseph High School, Class of 1955. She got married in 1958 and they made their home in Dracut. She spent her time taking care of her husband and her children. She was also a part time bookkeeper.



Besides her husband Robert, the love of her life, Jackie is survived and will be deeply missed by her children: David Belleau of Dracut and Dennis Belleau and his wife Margo of Medford, MA., her grandchildren: Matthew and Andrew. She also leaves her sister Jeanne Houston of FL. Jackie leaves her godchild Rachel, her husband Paul and her " other grandson" Brandon. She was blessed with so many Special friends in her lifetime. Charlene who became her instant friend, when she asked to take David (he was 2 years old at the time) for a ride in his carriage. Cecile and Eddy, who were so much help when Bob was sick. Rachel, who had many talks, laughs and drinks together with Jackie. Jeannine D., who was always there when she need to cry on a shoulder. Her oldest and dearest friends, who taught her how to play poker, Jeannine M., Jeannine T., Annette B and Annette R. Connie and Andy, were a couple that she could always count on. She also leaves her beach bum friends, George and Ann, Tony and Carol, Stan and Joan, Chipper and Cindy, and never last or least Bill and Mary. Bill always had the answer, even if it meant research. Mary was another person she could rely on to cheer her up. She even offered to come and stay with her while Bob was away in the hospital and at rehab. Jackie called her "my precious friend." Jackie was also the grandmother of the late Daryl.



Bob and Jackie spent many winters in Marathon, FL. She loved to golf, swim, play her piano, work outside in the dirt (yard) and in the summer, her job was to keep the pool swim ready. Jackie also loved to sing, she was in the La Chorale for over 25 years, cantored at Ste. Jeanne d'Arc Church for over 20 years. In her last years she sang a Christmas and an Easter Cantata in Florida. Singing always made her heart happy.



BELLEAU - Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, March8th, from 1-3PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her funeral service will take place in the funeral home at 3PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jackie's memory to a .