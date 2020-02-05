|
Jacquelyn A. Stowell, 76, of Hudson, NH and Juno Beach, FL died Sunday February 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Jackie was born on September 27, 1943 in Lowell, MA as the sixth of seven daughters of the late John P. "Packy" and the late Cecile A. (Mercier) McLarnon. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 33 years Joseph F. Stowell, Jr. and her dear sisters Celia Maille, Noreen Nesheim, Nancy Thumm, and Kathleen "Ki" McCarty.
After graduating from Lowell High School, Jackie married and moved to southern, NH to raise her family. She was an enthusiast at everything she did including sewing, homemaking, cooking, gardening, running and dog training. When she returned to the workforce, she became a certified real estate broker and appraiser. She also held many outside sales positions across New Hampshire.
Jackie was widowed very young and spent the last 25 years devoting herself to her hobbies and family. She loved being active. Some of her favorites were walking, swimming, scuba diving, biking, ballroom dancing, hiking and her obsession, pickleball.
She loved her children, but told everyone she met how "perfect" her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were. Most of all, she cherished her family and will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have her in their lives.
Jackie is survived by her five children and their families. Robin Stowell of Shirley, MA her daughter Amy Myrick also of Shirley, MA and her two daughters Arden and Faryn Durkin, and Shawn Myrick and his wife Stefani of Derry, NH; Dawna Daley and her husband Geoff of Merrimack, NH and her children Maycie Whelan of Miami Beach, FL, Connor and Keegan Whelan of Merrimack, NH; Patricia Ordway of Hudson, NH and her children Amanda and David Elish of by ways and highways of the US and Evan Ordway of Boston, MA; Joseph F. Stowell, III and his wife Gina of Londonderry, NH and their four children Joseph F., IV, Jenna, Avery and Aidan Stowell; Kevin Stowell and his wife Kristy of Londonderry, NH and their five children, Owen, Olivia, Mia, Emma Jacquelyn and Julia Stowell. Her two adoring older sisters Mary Mansur of Hudson, NH and Patricia Amboian of Andover, MA and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting Hours will be held from 4-7pm on Thursday February 6th in the DUMONT-SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME, 50 Ferry St., Hudson, NH. A Service of Remembrance will be held the following morning in the Funeral Home at 11am. Doors open to public beginning at 10:30am. To leave an online message of condolence or to get more information, please visit www.dumontsullivan.com. The DUMONT-SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME in Hudson is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 5, 2020