Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Ferry Street
Hudson, NH 03051
(603) 882-9431
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Ferry Street
Hudson, NH 03051
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Ferry Street
Hudson, NH 03051
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacquelyn Stowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelyn A. Stowell


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacquelyn A. Stowell Obituary
of Hudson, NH and

Juno Beach, FL

Jacquelyn A. Stowell, 76, of Hudson, NH and Juno Beach, FL died Sunday February 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Jackie was born on September 27, 1943 in Lowell, MA as the sixth of seven daughters of the late John P. "Packy" and the late Cecile A. (Mercier) McLarnon. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 33 years Joseph F. Stowell, Jr. and her dear sisters Celia Maille, Noreen Nesheim, Nancy Thumm, and Kathleen "Ki" McCarty.

After graduating from Lowell High School, Jackie married and moved to southern, NH to raise her family. She was an enthusiast at everything she did including sewing, homemaking, cooking, gardening, running and dog training. When she returned to the workforce, she became a certified real estate broker and appraiser. She also held many outside sales positions across New Hampshire.

Jackie was widowed very young and spent the last 25 years devoting herself to her hobbies and family. She loved being active. Some of her favorites were walking, swimming, scuba diving, biking, ballroom dancing, hiking and her obsession, pickleball.

She loved her children, but told everyone she met how "perfect" her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were. Most of all, she cherished her family and will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have her in their lives.

Jackie is survived by her five children and their families. Robin Stowell of Shirley, MA her daughter Amy Myrick also of Shirley, MA and her two daughters Arden and Faryn Durkin, and Shawn Myrick and his wife Stefani of Derry, NH; Dawna Daley and her husband Geoff of Merrimack, NH and her children Maycie Whelan of Miami Beach, FL, Connor and Keegan Whelan of Merrimack, NH; Patricia Ordway of Hudson, NH and her children Amanda and David Elish of by ways and highways of the US and Evan Ordway of Boston, MA; Joseph F. Stowell, III and his wife Gina of Londonderry, NH and their four children Joseph F., IV, Jenna, Avery and Aidan Stowell; Kevin Stowell and his wife Kristy of Londonderry, NH and their five children, Owen, Olivia, Mia, Emma Jacquelyn and Julia Stowell. Her two adoring older sisters Mary Mansur of Hudson, NH and Patricia Amboian of Andover, MA and many nieces and nephews.

Stowell

Visiting Hours will be held from 4-7pm on Thursday February 6th in the DUMONT-SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME, 50 Ferry St., Hudson, NH. A Service of Remembrance will be held the following morning in the Funeral Home at 11am. Doors open to public beginning at 10:30am. To leave an online message of condolence or to get more information, please visit www.dumontsullivan.com. The DUMONT-SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME in Hudson is in charge of arrangements.



View the online memorial for Jacquelyn A. Stowell
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacquelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -