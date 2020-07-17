USMC Vietnam War Veteran
Billerica
James A. Perry, age 78, died Wednesday at his home after a lengthy illness.
He was born in Billerica, April 14, 1942 a son of the late Ethel B. (Loye) Perry and the late Robert H. Perry and has been a lifelong Billerica resident.
Mr. Perry served in the USMC during the Vietnam War receiving the Combat Action Ribbon, Meritorious Service Medal, Marksman Badge, Good Conduct Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal along with several other unit citations.
He worked as a painter with his brother and was a member of the VFW Eggo Post in Pinehurst where he served as the Past Post Commander and Chaplain and could be found every Memorial Day weekend at the cemeteries in Billerica helping to place flags on the graves of our veterans .
He is survived by one son, Timothy J. Ploof and his wife Carol Montalto of Billerica; his grandchildren, Kallie, Bryan and his girlfriend Courtney, Timothy and his wife Brianne, Nicole and her husband Eric, Suad, Dylan, Joshua and Portia; his great-grandchildren, Keira, Lia, Nolan, Allie, Dequan, Nayshla, Jailyn, Arianna, Bryson and Darius as well as his nephew, Jimmy Perry and sister-in-law Terry Perry. He was the brother of the late, Florence Belotta, Robert Jr., Howard, Alfred, John and Thomas Perry.
PERRY – Of Billerica, James A. Perry. Visiting hours will be held Sunday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 1 -3 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held Monday at the Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Face coverings and social distancing per current Massachusetts guidelines are required at both venues. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau www.sweeneymemorialfh.com View the online memorial for James A. Perry