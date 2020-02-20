Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Parish
216 East Dunstable Road
Nashua, NH
View Map

James A. Russell


1958 - 2020
James A. Russell Obituary
formerly of Dracut

DUNSTABLE

James A. Russell of Dunstable passed away peacefully on February 18th in Cambridge with his wife, Rose, by his side.Jim was born January 27, 1958 in Lowellto Anne Marie (Pomerleau) and Samuel Russell. He grew up in Dracut attending Dracut High School class of 1976.

Jim earned an MBA from Southern New Hampshire University and went on to work for over 3 decades at Harvard Medical School, eventually landing in a leadership position overseeing the school's real estate assets.

Jim married Rose (Lydon) Russell in 1995 and the two moved to Dunstable, MA shortly after. There they opened a farm caring for horses, chickens, goats, cows, and other animals. Jim and Rose shared a love for nature and wildlife, Jim being an avid outdoorsman and hunter himself.

Jim had many interests, starting with weightlifting in High School. Jim was a disciplined bodybuilder and enjoyed exercise well into his older years.One of Jim's other passions was music. He took up the guitar later in life and studied blues music extensively.Jim was also very involved with the Immaculate Conception Parish of Nashua NH and attended mass regularly.

Jim is survived by his wife Rose Russell of Dunstable, son James Russell of Quincy, parents Anne and Samuel Russell of Newcastle, ME, aunts and uncles Rick and Karen Notini of Pelham NH, Elaine Shea of Venice FL, Janet Pomerleau of Dresden, ME, George and Janice McCarthy of Lynnfield, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jim is also predeceased by his sister Lisa Russell of Dracut.

Russell

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 8 AM to 10 AM at Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish, 216 East Dunstable Road, Nashua, NH 03062. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 20, 2020
