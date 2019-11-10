Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
James Aloysius Deignan III Obituary
James Aloysius Deignan III

James Aloysius Deignan III, 69, of Tacoma WA, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Tacoma, WA.

James or "Jimmy", as people called him, was born in Lowell, MA on November 13, 1949 to James A. Deignan II and Delores (Brown) Deignan. He graduated from Keith Academy in 1967 and Lowell State College in 1971. In the summer of 1971, he enlisted in the Naval Reserves. Later he graduated from Suffolk University Law School where he earned his Juris Doctorate.

Jimmy will always be remembered for his beautiful singing voice as he sang his favorite Irish songs.

He leaves behind a son, Joseph Burke Deignan of Billerica MA, a daughter Jillian Deignan Riessle and her husband Travis Emerson Riessle of Ayer, MA, a sister Maureen (Deignan) Betses and her husband James of Southboro, MA, a brother Robert W. Deignan and his wife Melissa of Townsend,

4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service will be held on November 16, 2019 at 10:00AM at the Hillside Cemetery, Townsend MA. Luncheon immediately following the service.

Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, Groton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
